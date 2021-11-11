Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes $337,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,526,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,587,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after buying an additional 246,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,824,000.

OMFL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,901 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22.

