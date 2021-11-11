Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,980 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.05. 243,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,732,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

