Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 11,352 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 10.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,316,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,767.5% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 242,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,997,889. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

