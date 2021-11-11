Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,116,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,703,000 after acquiring an additional 663,035 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.32. 108,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,174,254. The firm has a market cap of $497.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

