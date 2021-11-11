Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $22.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,940.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,116. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,012.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,832.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2,625.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

