Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 1-Year High at $312.86

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $312.86 and last traded at $312.57, with a volume of 222453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.88.

The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.92 and a 200-day moving average of $265.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

