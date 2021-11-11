Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.