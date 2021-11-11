Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 681.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for approximately 2.3% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,911,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $152,215,165. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,472,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.15 and a 200 day moving average of $296.89. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.