MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce earnings per share of $2.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.85. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $15,820,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $601,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $157.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $124.38 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

