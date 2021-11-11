Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Mitsubishi Estate updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.970-$0.970 EPS.

Mitsubishi Estate stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 116,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,749. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

