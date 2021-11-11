Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 1,500 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $21,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

Photronics stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.88. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 37.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Photronics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

