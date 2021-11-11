Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $25.46 million and $25,259.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $404.11 or 0.00621696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00074512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00096786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,709.13 or 0.07244748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,048.30 or 1.00073274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020205 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 63,014 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

