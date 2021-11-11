Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce sales of $487.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.91 million and the highest is $492.50 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $431.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

MTX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,042. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

