Milton C. Ault III Acquires 145,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $372,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALZN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Univest Sec started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.