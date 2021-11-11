Millennium Management LLC Sells 600,000 Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition were worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,707,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ REVHU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

