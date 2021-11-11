Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 380,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,091,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Confluent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $238,368,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $81,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $79,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $70,553,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $64,768,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.56. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

