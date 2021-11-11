Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 190.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.41% of Exponent worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after acquiring an additional 238,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,687,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Exponent by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after acquiring an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Exponent by 385.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,208 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,165 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $120.21 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $120.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

