MiL.k Reaches Market Cap of $91.79 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $91.79 million and $14.21 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MiL.k has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00073810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00074499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00097191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,710.08 or 0.07245777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,096.55 or 1.00141632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020286 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

