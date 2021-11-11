Michael A. Mussallem Sells 32,550 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Amundi purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $494,011,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,204,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

