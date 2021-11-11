MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 61.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $79.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $206,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,577 shares of company stock worth $692,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.