Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 34,362 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 118,489.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

