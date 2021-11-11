MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 8,181 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

