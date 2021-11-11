MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,916 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in The Chemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $304,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

