MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $20,017,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after acquiring an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

