MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

