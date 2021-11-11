Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $9.08. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 3,174 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

MRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 215,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,814,000 after purchasing an additional 820,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $681.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.45.

About Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

