Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,056 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $231,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $342,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIVO opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

