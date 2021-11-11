Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 9,275 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Menlo Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 2.7% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $81,836,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $58,603,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 38,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

