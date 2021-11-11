Menlo Advisors LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.8% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $212,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,540. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

