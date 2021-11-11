Melcor Developments Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of TSE:MRD traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.34. 4,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.79. Melcor Developments has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$15.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.41. The firm has a market cap of C$474.18 million and a P/E ratio of 210.88.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

