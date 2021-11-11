Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of MRD traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.41. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of C$6.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.88.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

