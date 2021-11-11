Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,136 shares of company stock worth $6,147,664. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

