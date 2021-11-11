Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 17,020 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,199,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,408,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,610,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZIM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.