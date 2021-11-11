Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

