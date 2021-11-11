Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Acquires 20 Shares of Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($194.93).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £148.60 ($194.15).

On Friday, September 10th, Tony Wood acquired 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.55) per share, for a total transaction of £146.20 ($191.01).

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 745.40 ($9.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 99.39. Meggitt PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 359.10 ($4.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 763.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 604.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

