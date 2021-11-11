Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Maximus posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maximus.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. 1,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

