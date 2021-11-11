Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 7,693 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 165,031 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

WMB stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

