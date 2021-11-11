Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 638,336 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 77,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 231,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,714. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 6.10. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.