Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $58,000 in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calix by 553.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Calix by 28.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 106,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,929 shares of company stock worth $12,902,265. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

