Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $48,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Lincoln National by 104.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,430 shares of company stock worth $26,556,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $72.03 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

