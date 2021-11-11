Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,187 shares of company stock worth $17,166,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,544.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,481.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,425.78. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

