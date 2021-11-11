Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Avantor by 111,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Avantor by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 122,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Avantor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after buying an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 64,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 43,983.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 50,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

