Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 50,000 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Colfax stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,350,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 156,140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 228,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

