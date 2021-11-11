Master Contract Token (MCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $54,777.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $54,777.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,628.19 or 0.07122891 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00087127 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00119183 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

