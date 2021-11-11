Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0485 on Top Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, Masari has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $778,961.14 and approximately $312.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,976.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,628.19 or 0.07122891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.59 or 0.00402594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $667.44 or 0.01027201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00087127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00410272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00276043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.66 or 0.00219558 BTC.

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

