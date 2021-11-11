Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.38.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.91 on Monday. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$10.31 and a one year high of C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$876.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.52.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,686,560.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

