Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $186.64 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 377,236 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up about 0.8% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.91% of STERIS worth $186,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in STERIS by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.17.

Shares of STE stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.06. 159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,827. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.