Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $111.41 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,622 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $111,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,823 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

SPR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,599. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.92. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

