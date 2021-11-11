Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 145,759 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 546,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,759 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.7% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $161,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 73.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,953. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $236.89 and a fifty-two week high of $372.11. The company has a market capitalization of $230.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

