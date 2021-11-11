Marshall Wace LLP Sells 959,799 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,053,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959,799 shares during the quarter. Farfetch accounts for 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.58% of Farfetch worth $103,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

